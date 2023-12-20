SkyBlue Media partners with Danube to illuminate Dubai's streets with innovative reflective sticker bus advertising

Beyond showcasing Danube's real estate ventures, the reflective sticker bus advertising campaign prioritises enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

SkyBlue Media, the award-winning strategic media agency and a leading out-of-home (OOH) marketing entity announces its strategic collaboration with Danube, one of the largest and most reputable property developers in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant milestone for SkyBlue as it takes on the innovative venture of branding Danube Properties through an unparalleled Reflective Sticker Bus Advertising Campaign.

SkyBlue Media joins Danube Properties, the property development arm of Danube Group stands as one of the top five developers in the UAE, celebrated for its timely delivery of high-quality assets and remarkable sales success.

This innovation is designed to address the need for high visibility of bus advertising during the evening and night hours. The focus of this collaboration lies in the groundbreaking reflective sticker bus advertising campaign designed by SkyBlue Media for Danube’s Properties which has transformed the landscape of bus advertising in Dubai by introducing a new dimension to OOH advertising. SkyBlue media has created bus advertising campaigns to promote Danube’s ongoing projects- Sportz by Danube and Eleganz by Danube on a total of 36 buses, of which 18 buses have reflective stickers to promote Eleganz Danube. Besides this campaign, SkyBlue Media has executed other campaigns for the Danube, which involve creative ad campaigns on 400 bus shelters to promote their ongoing real estate projects.

Speaking about this exciting venture, Dato Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, managing director of SkyBlue Media said, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with Danube, a stalwart in the UAE's real estate landscape. Our reflective sticker bus advertising campaign not only showcases the brilliance of Danube's real estate ventures but also places a strong emphasis on enhancing visibility in low-light conditions during evening and night hours. This innovative venture represents a fusion of creativity and functionality, setting a new benchmark in OOH advertising. We look forward to elevating Danube's brand presence and making a lasting impact in the realm of OOH marketing."

The reflective ad campaign for buses travelling through the city exemplifies the future of bus advertising, setting a new standard for dynamic and environmentally conscious campaigns. For SkyBlue Media, this execution represents a strategic move to redefine outdoor advertising by offering unique opportunities for advertisers to differentiate themselves, achieve enhanced visibility, and create interactive advertising. SkyBlue Media holds the distinction of having a lineup of more innovative offerings for the region in bus media, positioning it as a frontrunner in advancing OOH advertising in the UAE.

Commenting on its brand new partnership with SkyBlue, Madhusudan Rao, CEO, Danube Group, said: “The Reflective Sticker Bus Advertising Campaign, a brainchild of SkyBlue, not only redefines bus advertising in Dubai but also amplifies our brand presence with a creative and safety-conscious approach. We look forward to the continued success of this collaboration, showcasing Danube's ongoing projects such as Sportz by Danube and Eleganz by Danube to a wider audience through this unique and visually striking campaign."

In line with Danube's commitment to sustainable practices, the reflective stickers used in this campaign are designed to be durable, weather-resistant, and eco-friendly. This aligns seamlessly with SkyBlue's vision of providing sustainable advertising solutions that set a new standard for dynamic and environmentally conscious campaigns.