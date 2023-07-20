Shop till you drop announcement: Everyday Center in Sharjah announces discounts of up to 90 per cent

A leading retailer in Sharjah offers unprecedented discounts on cosmetics, food, and electronics to show appreciation for customers

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 2:03 PM

Everyday Center, a leading retailer in Sharjah, is offering shoppers an incredible opportunity to save big on their favourite products. From now till July 24, Everyday Center is offering up to 90 per cent discounts on all its products, including cosmetics, garments, household, food items and much more.

Everyday Center is located at Al Estiqlal Square, Al Manakh, Sharjah, and offers a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and much more. With up to 90 per cent off on most of the products, shoppers can enjoy unbeatable prices and make huge savings on their purchases. Free car parking for more than 200 customers is available too.

"We understand the value of money and how important it is to our customers, that’s why we are excited to offer up to 90 per cent discounts on most of our products, including household essentials, groceries and much more. This is our way of showing our gratitude to our customers and giving back to the community by offering affordable and high-quality products,” said Mehran, CEO of Everyday Center.

In addition, Everyday Center is also offering great discounts on a variety of grocery staples and other household essentials. These discounts will not affect the quality standards and specifications of the products and commodities covered in the campaign. The store emphasises maintaining high quality as one of its most important pillars and does not compromise it even with discounted prices.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit Everyday Center's store located in Sharjah. Hurry, the offer ends on July 24.