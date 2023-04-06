Shipping companies can save 10-12 per cent by sailing to Khorfakkan

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:32 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:34 PM

Gulftainer reveals a more cost-effective and efficient shipment process for exports coming from Pakistan through the company’s Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT). Imports through KCT arrive a day earlier than other ports, resulting in significant cost savings. Shipping companies can save 10-12 per cent of their network expenses by sailing to Khorfakkan instead of Dubai or Abu Dhabi due to lower vessel fuel costs.

KCT is the only fully-fledged operational container terminal situated within the Emirate of Sharjah, additionally serving as a convenient land bridge to local container imports further into the UAE. The terminal allows more direct access as compared to terminals situated in neighbouring areas, resulting in significantly reduced shipment processing and transit times.

Andrew Hoad, chief commercial officer at Gulftainer Co. Ltd., comments: “Pakistan and the UAE have historically always had great trade relations, a trend that continues strongly till today. We have determined that the KCT is a highly efficient port to transport valuable exports from Pakistan, resulting in future growth and enhanced business relations between the two countries.”

“Through KCT, shipments reach the UAE a day earlier as compared to transit through other ports. Additionally, transit time between KCT and consignee warehouses is reduced by four to five days on average, as compared to imports through other terminals in the UAE, further benefiting from the supreme and exceptional quality of services.” Hoad concluded.

Gultainer’s KCT provides a crucial and unmatched service to importers and exporters within the country looking to maximise income and flawlessly maintain a punctual supply chain management strategy. In addition to KCT, Gultainer also operates the Sharjah Container Terminal (SCT), both of which offer traders integrated packages, container handling services, trucking, warehousing, custom clearance and more benefits associated services.