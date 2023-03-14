Sharding Capital to host the biggest Web3 demo day 'Shard Dubai'

Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 4:29 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 4:38 PM

Sharding Capital is hosting the first and the biggest native demo day event in the MENA region, called Shard Dubai, on March 17. The event will gather carefully curated startup companies showcasing their work in DeFi, NFTFi, real world assets (RWAs), and more.

The Shard Dubai demo day will offer aspiring web3 founders and builders a unique opportunity to pitch and demonstrate their ideas and products to an international audience of regional and global VC funds, subject matter experts, government regulators, and many other web3 enthusiasts.

Sharding Capital, the Dubai-headquartered web3 fund, DIFC Innovation Hub, DMCC Crypto Center, and Europe-based DeFi products provider Mimo Labs present the first edition of Shard Dubai demo day. It will occur at DIFC Innovation Hub on Friday, March 17, from 9.30 am to 6 pm. Apart from the onsite event, there will be a series of online demo day sessions for more projects to present.

Through this web3 demo day, Sharding Capital aims to position Dubai as a hotbed for new crypto innovations and Sharding Capital as a powerful enabler for aspiring builders worldwide. Builders who pitch at the Shard Dubai demo day will have the opportunity to receive feedback, gain exposure, request support and unlock various local and international resources. Over 30 regional VCs, angel investors, and many crypto exchanges will participate in the audience judging and engaging with demo projects.

Revealing the thinking behind the initiative, Belinda Zhou, founding partner of Sharding Capital, said: “Shard Dubai intends to create a platform for high-calibre projects to access quality feedback from subject matter experts, efficient networking opportunities, and exposure. Our flagship event will assist in gaining traction and prospects, making these projects desirable for investment and increasing their chances of success.”

Speaking about the collaboration with Sharding Capital, Claude from Mimo Labs also expressed: “As a key player in RWA’s tokenisation and treasury management, we’re excited to see quality projects and are fully committed to adding to the resources presented at this event to provide teams with the infrastructure they need for this ever-changing market.”

Apart from demo day pitches, the event will include insightful panels about bull narratives and regulations by OG founders, VCs, and regulators such as DIFC, DMCC, ADGM, and Dubai Blockchain Centre.