Security and AI to remain pivotal talking points at GITEX Global 2023

From home security to cloud management, attendees will have a wealth of information and products to experience at this year’s GITEX

Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM

GITEX Global 2023, set to return from October 16 to October 20, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will once again showcase a breadth of technologies that focus on security and AI. These two topics will be a major discussion point for various exhibitors at the show, with a special focus on cloud security and IT management.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets, Ring

Home security brand, Ring, will showcase the latest addition to the Ring family, the Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), which features a manual privacy cover, that disables audio and video recording when placed over the camera lens. Ring will also be demonstrating the Battery Video Doorbell Plus, with helpful features like Head-to-Toe video and Package Alerts that enable customers to easily see deliveries on their doorstep. Visitors with Alexa-enabled devices at home will also be able to see how the latest update allows them to receive Ring alerts as well as arm or disarm their security systems with simple voice commands. "We are constantly innovating on behalf of customers and continue to build upon the devices our users know and love,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets, Ring. "At GITEX, we're excited to engage with visitors, partners and customers, to share insights on how our devices can offer greater security, peace of mind and convenience."

Harish Chib, vice president — Middle East and Africa, Sophos

For companies looking to stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, will be highlighting its new Sophos Incident Response Retainer, which provides organizations with speedy access to Sophos’ industry-first fixed-cost incident response services in order to quickly respond to active cyberattacks. Additionally, the company will also focus on its complete, integrated CSaaS platform of protection. This provides a single interface into email, cloud, network, and endpoint security that is all backed by AI, human threat analysis and open APIs that integrate with third-party tools and vendors for maximum protection. "Sophos has attended GITEX for 14 years, and being the largest technology exhibition in the region, it is an ideal platform for us to showcase our best-in-class security solutions portfolio, meet with regional customers and partners at a single venue, and strengthen our channel network,” said Harish Chib, vice president — Middle East and Africa, Sophos

Maher Jadallah, senior director — Middle East and North Africa, Tenable

Tenable will also be showcasing its powerful Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, which harnesses the power of generative AI to identify and remediate cyber risk wherever it exists. This new technology is leaps ahead of current systems in place, and demonstrates how quickly AI is able to adapt to security vulnerabilities and address them. The platform combines broad exposure coverage spanning IT assets, cloud resources, containers, web applications and identity platforms, with threat intelligence and data science from Tenable Research. This helps focus efforts to prevent likely attacks and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance. “For many organizations, they are preoccupied with identifying indicators of a compromise in their systems, and that’s often too late,” said Maher Jadallah, senior director — Middle East and North Africa, Tenable. “We want to demonstrate how to change this to a more proactive approach instead, thus empowering organisations to accurately identify the risk their business faces."

Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine

Companies are increasingly relying on AI to streamline operations, but it is simultaneously making it easier for cybercriminals to penetrate systems with no human intervention. With this in mind, experts at ManageEngine will be featuring key IT Solutions and providing insights as to how to tackle cyber threats in an AI-powered world. Additionally, the company will showcase its latest offering, Identity360, a cloud-native identity platform designed to assist enterprises in addressing workforce identity and access management (IAM) challenges. With more enterprises focusing on enabling the mobility of their workforce without compromising on security, it becomes crucial to handle identity complexities effectively and ensure regulatory compliance, all while prioritizing a seamless user experience. "The Middle East region is one of our most significant markets globally, and GITEX has enabled us to connect with our customers, partners, and prospects in the area. We are pleased to announce our participation in GITEX 2023, to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with exceptional service and forging stronger relationships,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine.

Martin Schirmer, president at IFS assyst

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, will be demonstrating its latest IFS assyst solutions that are designed to help organizations effectively manage their IT services and support operations. IFS assyst is allows companies to quickly adapt to changing tech demands without a significant increase in resources. This enables organizations to automate repetitive tasks and workflows, allowing valuable resources to be redirected elsewhere. IFS assyst is already helping customers in the region such as Ministry of Media, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi Post to create a world-class engagement and delivery model that prioritises exceptional customer service. "GITEX offers an unprecedented platform to showcase our solutions to a global audience, and we are thrilled to participate and share important insights on how we are helping enterprises achieve customer excellence by promoting synergy in the workplace and elevating the service experience," commented Martin Schirmer, president at IFS assyst.

Ranjith Kaippada, managing director at Cloud Box Technologies

With cloud adoption steadily on the rise for organisations, security still remains of paramount importance. Ensuring that hybrid and public clouds are well monitored and secured is a vital task, and one that has to be carried out 24/7. Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), a specialized IT services provider, will highlight its own cloud offerings, as well as cyber security services around endpoint, network and cloud solutions. The company will also highlight its newly opened Security Operations Centre, which performs various vital security functions for organizations, such as event monitoring and investigation, incident response management, threat intelligence management, threat hunting, and more. Speaking on the participation, Ranjith Kaippada, managing director at Cloud Box Technologies, said: "GITEX Global is a crucial event in our region, which not only lets us showcase our services and solutions, but also helps us gather data that enables us to keep ahead of the curve and make sound business decisions. Moreover, it gives us the chance to meet with our current and prospective customers, partners and investors."

Staying focused on cloud security, SentinelOne, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, will also be showcasing its cloud security product lineup, specifically its recently launched Threat Detection for Amazon S3 and Threat Detection for NetApp. These solutions are specifically designed to address the growing complexities of malware attacks in cloud ecosystems, providing robust protection to businesses operating in cloud spaces. “Our presence at GITEX reinforces the pivotal role that SentinelOne plays in redefining cybersecurity and safeguarding businesses against emerging threats, and we are keen to share insights and best practices to help leading organizations prevent threats, reduce risk and keep their systems and data safe,” said Meriam El Ouazzani, regional director — Middle East, Turkey, Africa at SentinelOne.