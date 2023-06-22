Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital opens to provide exceptional orthopedic care in Dubai

Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital also offers specialised services for hand and upper limb surgeries

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 5:40 PM

Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital has announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. As the leading orthopedic hospital in the region, we are committed to delivering comprehensive and excellent orthopedic services to our patients.

Located at Hessa Street, Al Barsha, Dubai, Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital is an integral part of the Batterjee Medical City, a cutting-edge medical complex designed to provide exceptional healthcare services to the community. Within this ecosystem, our hospital joins other renowned institutions such as Saudi German General Hospital, Saudi German Women and Children Specialty Hospital, Saudi German Teaching Academy, and Saudi German Housing.

Specialising in the treatment of complex trauma, poly-trauma, and related sub-specialties, Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital offers a wide range of specialised orthopedic services. Our team of highly trained and dedicated orthopedic surgeons, physicians, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide comprehensive care to our patients, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

Our hospital is fully equipped to handle various orthopedic procedures, including joint replacements such as total knee, hip, and shoulder replacements. We also offer surgeries for arthritis and custom implants, as well as treatments for sports-related injuries. Additionally, our expertise extends to arthroscopy of the knee, shoulder, and ankle, recurrent shoulder dislocation, rotator cuff repair, subacromial decompression, and articular cartilage implantation.

In addition to our specialisation in orthopedic care, Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital offers specialised services for hand and upper limb surgeries. Our experienced team manages a wide range of conditions, including hand fractures, soft tissue injuries, malunited fractures, infections, crush injuries, tendon and nerve repairs, reconstruction, tumours, congenital deformities, rheumatoid hand conditions, and more. We also provide comprehensive solutions for elbow, radial head, and joint replacements.

To support our commitment to excellence, our hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced equipment. We utilise cutting-edge imaging technologies such as MRI and CT scanners to ensure accurate diagnoses. Additionally, we have specialised rehabilitation equipment, including electrotherapy machines and hydrotherapy pools, to facilitate the recovery process.

Rehabilitation is an integral part of our patient care approach. Our multidisciplinary team delivers evidence-based tailored rehabilitation programmes, drawing from a wide range of services. These include robotic rehabilitation, paediatric rehabilitation, massage therapy, sports rehabilitation, pelvic floor rehabilitation, hydrotherapy, dry needling, electrotherapy, kinesiotaping, yoga classes, ergonomic training, personalised rehab classes, pre and post-natal classes, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and advanced manual therapy techniques such as Mulligan's, Maitland, McConnell, and the Schroth programme for scoliosis.

At Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital, our primary goal is to help our patients recover from musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, enabling them to regain mobility, independence, and improve their overall quality of life. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of care and ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients.

For more information about Saudi German Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital and the services we offer, please visit our website at www.saudigerman.com or contact us at 8002211.