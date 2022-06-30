Satish Sanpal’s Vii to host music event with talented artists

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 5:32 PM

Owner and entrepreneur, Satish Sanpal is all set to host a music event in Vii Dubai on June 30 with famous Nigerian record producer and singer, Asake. Asake will be featuring ‘Afrobeats takeover’, along with various other talented artists.

In addition to the performance by Asake, Vii Dubai will also feature various performances from artists like DJ Flava, MCTEX, VDJ Tribe, Shoni, and SAM B. The event is scheduled to last for twelve days and feature a variety of musicians.

Sanpal is an Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist, businessman and a mentor to many. He is well-known for his contribution to the hospitality sector in Dubai by establishing Vii Dubai. Through his valuable contributions, Sanpal has paved the path of opportunity for many youngsters in various sectors such as digital marketing, information technology, and hospitality.

Sanpal believes that there is no other place as comfortable and safe as Dubai for entrepreneurs like him to flourish. With the incredible transportation and well-developed infrastructure, Sanpal's words about Dubai speak nothing but the truth. Therefore, as a token of appreciation for what Dubai has given him over the years, Sanpal has gifted back a club in the heart of Dubai, on Sheikh Zayed Road.