Saphyte wins back-to-back awards

Saphyte has recently won awards at two separate events that acknowledge its contribution towards digital transformation and its support to small and medium enterprises. The company received the ‘Digitization Software of the Year’ award during the E-Business Awards 2021 organised by Entrepreneur Middle East.

“We feel grateful to those who recognised our efforts in bridging the gaps created by the pandemic. We just wanted to ensure that Saphyte would provide genuine growth and create an impact on our clients using our platform. We strive hard to always go the extra mile — right from the consultation down to the implementation, so our clients can maximise our software and become leaders in their own respective industries,” said Imran Abid, solutions managing director at Saphyte.

Kevin Lopez, Saphyte’s systems managing director, was recognised as part of the CIO 300, an award given to chief information officers in the Middle East for being drivers of digital change in the region.