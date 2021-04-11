- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Saphyte wins back-to-back awards
Saphyte has recently won awards at two separate events that acknowledge its contribution towards digital transformation and its support to small and medium enterprises. The company received the ‘Digitization Software of the Year’ award during the E-Business Awards 2021 organised by Entrepreneur Middle East.
“We feel grateful to those who recognised our efforts in bridging the gaps created by the pandemic. We just wanted to ensure that Saphyte would provide genuine growth and create an impact on our clients using our platform. We strive hard to always go the extra mile — right from the consultation down to the implementation, so our clients can maximise our software and become leaders in their own respective industries,” said Imran Abid, solutions managing director at Saphyte.
Kevin Lopez, Saphyte’s systems managing director, was recognised as part of the CIO 300, an award given to chief information officers in the Middle East for being drivers of digital change in the region.
-
KT Network
Tristar urges drivers to be extra safe this...
Energy logistics company Tristar, a multi-awarded road safety... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Castrol Lubricants sweeps three awards in Dubai...
Castrol Lubricants in the Middle East nagged three bronze medals in... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Insurance is important and imperative
The current Covid-19 global pandemic has reiterated the significance... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Car, gold, diamonds and more! Send and win at...
UAE's favourite money exchange, Joyalukkas Exchange, has announced... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli