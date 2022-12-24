Samit Event Group brings exclusive line-up of talented artists

Aleksandra Mitiureva, CEO, Samit Event Group

Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 1:48 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 2:15 PM

Samit (Show Art Music International Tours) Event group has quickly risen to become one of the fastest-growing show production and management groups in the Middle East. The group specialises in the field of arts and culture, with a particular focus on bringing some of the biggest cultural events in the world to the Middle East, as well as producing and organising their own projects in this sector.

Primarily taking place in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Samit has been successful in organising the InClassica International Music Festival as well as the Classic Piano and Classic Strings series of international competitions, among many others. The 2023 highlights will include the world premiere of a new artistic production — a contemporary ballet ‘A Thousand Tales’ that will take place at the Dubai Opera on January 6 and 7. The group also plans to expand its presence in Qatar in 2023.