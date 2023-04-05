Safety features when renting a car in UAE

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM

Renting a car on your holiday or any weekend is fun right? There are some of the fastest and most luxurious cars to choose from with quality Car Rental Dubai services. However, when it comes to safety, rental cars can be a bit of an arrow in the dark type of situation. This is simply because you often don’t know those rental cars too much beforehand. Safety features on rental cars should always be treated differently too. Sure, you can always google the most important safety features for cars and also the specific ones each brand or model might have.

However, when renting a car of your choice, safety features can be quite different. Instead of the regular safety features like ABS, airbags, backup cameras, stability control and brand reputation, you should look at how the rental car has been treated. Rental companies cannot add or subtract much when it comes to safety features for rental cars. The regular features of a Mercedes for example will always be there. So, here is some important insight into safety features for rental cars:

Safety Equipment

Of course, all modern sportscars, luxury cars and SUVs come equipped with the latest safety features. Options like airbags, seatbelts, ABS and many others come standard. When checking for safety features for rental cars, make sure to check all of these are in working condition.

Always check if the airbags have been opened before in an accident. If they are, they should be reinstalled and in perfect condition.

Check for seatbelts and pull on each hard to see if it locks in place.

Turn the ignition switch on or start the car and check the dashboard for hazard lights. Every light including ABS, handbrake, engine oil and others should be turned off.

Make sure the car you are renting has not been in a major accident. If it has been in a major accident, make sure all safety features have been checked, working or reinstalled.

All luxury or SUV car rental vehicles should be checked for safety equipment.

Tires have the right amount of air in them and are not punctured

One of the most important and also historically overlooked safety features for all cars is tire pressure. Also, lower or higher pressure in a car tire can be potentially very dangerous. Bursting tires due to too much pressure or tire damage due to low pressure are all very common.

So when looking for a high-quality rent a car service in the UAE, make sure to check for tire pressure. Usually, modern cars will have it displayed on the dashboard or any of the screen panels.

Familiarity with the brakes and accelerator

Another very common safety problem that can have fetal consequences with rental cars is familiarity with the brakes and accelerator. With any new car, brakes or the race pedal might be set up differently to your car. Also, it is so easy to use them as you would on your car.

When going with a superfast Lamborghini rental, Ferrari rental, McLaren hire or any other sportscar hire or SUV car rental service, this can be a big problem. Fast-performance cars are set up aggressively with brakes and race pedals. Make sure to familiarise yourself with the response before really giving the thing a rip.

Check for nuts or bolts missing on moving parts like tyres

Safety features for rental cars should always include all the moving parts. Nuts and bolts that are supposed to keep things tight, should always be checked for safety. These can so easily become the source of unfortunate incidents when left unchecked.

Make sure to check tyre nuts are safely in place, tightened and secured.

Check for any visible engine nuts. Make sure there are none lose at all.

Check for door nuts and bolts making sure everything is nice and snug.

Look under the car and check if all the parts including the exhaust and underplate are tightly in the place where they need to be

Pay attention to the suspension – It should not make weird noises

For the safety of every vehicle, the suspension might be the biggest, not often-talked-about feature. Suspension can make or break any vehicle’s safety so easily. If there are any kinds of unusual noises coming from the suspension, they might be signs of damage.

Going for a little drive on your shortlisted car should give you insight into suspension noises. Also, a damaged suspension can be fatal in causing crashes, braking or accelerating problems. Always pay attention to suspension health.

Check for leaks everywhere – They can be dangerous

Leaky engines can be so inconvenient, dangerous and fatal. It is very important to check your rental car for leaks to have a safe time with it. Some of the problems associated with leaky cars can include:

Leaky engines can lose all the oil and other fluids which might cause them to break down.

Oils leaking on the road can cause slip hazards for people and other vehicles.

Overheating engines due to loss of fluid can even catch fire.

Leaking brake fluids can cause problems for the car when stopping in time.

Leaking steering fluids can make it practically impossible to steer the car when driving.

Insurance coverage is the biggest safety feature

Whether you go with a sportscar or SUV car rental service, it is important to always get insurance coverage. Insurance coverage can help avoid so much inconvenience when it any unwanted situations. Insurance coverage might not be a safety feature for rental cars, but it should always be added.

Also, insurance coverage doesn’t cost that much but will save you from real problems. High-quality rent car in International city service providers often provides additional insurance coverage. Make sure to ask for one when hiring.

