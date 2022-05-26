Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: when fashion meets tech

The new series, high on fashion and trendy design is on flash sale in the UAE on Noon.com

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:08 AM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:21 AM

Realme 9 Pro 5G series is for the young at heart, for those who look for mobile devices that marry cutting edge technology with trend and fashion, and loves the value addition of a lifestyle quotient to the overall bouquet of the UX. On a flash sale in the UAE on Noon.com, with online uptake rising every day, the new realme 9 Pro with an affordable price of Dh999, is a perfect lifestyle companion.

One, of course is its super-duper price at an affordable perch, with the mid-segment series uncompromisingly offering some of the top-notch features that are generally found in expensive, higher-end smartphones. With the series, realme, the world’s fastest selling smartphone brand, is reinforcing its `Dare to Leap,’ positioning.

Fashion, light and 5G power

Indeed, with 9 Pro+, realme is creating a new milestone in smartphone design, so much so that it made a debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 runway with its trendy bag created in collaboration with Copenhagen-based HELIOT EMIL, which is at the forefront of experimenting between form and function to create a new experiential leverage.

HELIOT EMIL founders have become the guest designer of realme Design Studio, joining the list of previous collaborators that includes Eddie Opara, chief designer of Pentagram, Naoto Fukasawa, Japanese master of contemporary Industrial Designs and Jose Levy, cooperated designer of Hermès. In fact HELIOT EMIL’s subversive Scandinavian and monochromatic aesthetic comes to the fore in the customised chest strap bag that wowed fashionistas at the Paris Fashion Week.

The 9 Pro series marries a stunning new light shift design which shows the beautiful effect by sun. Under normal sunlight or UV exposure, the rear back of the device will turn into red colour from blue in three seconds. And it will turn back to blue in two to five minutes without sunlight, and this with a powerful 5G processors. There is no compromise on speed as well as style, and it certainly can get the hearts of the young throb.

The 9 Pro+ aligns the spirit of those who dare to challenge with a cutting edge tech platform amplified by an elegant design. Developed by the realme Design Studio, one of the out-of-the-box innovation is the addition of a dazzling hybrid stardust layering, realme first three-layer grain process. All three colours use ground-breaking three-layer process creating a stardusk effect, stunning color-filled shine with a vibrant vertical beam that gleams from every angle.

Both realme 9 Pro+ and the realme 9 Pro also come in an Aurora Green colourway for those who prefer a dark and sleek panel.