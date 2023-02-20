Premium perfume brand launches in Dubai

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 2:39 PM

'Qissati My Story, Chapter 4' is inspired from the recent book 'Qissati' of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with a vision to inspire and nurture the human spirit — One Leader, One Book and One Country at a time through the fragrance and aim to make people see, smell and treasure the sensible souvenir for years.

The perfume was launched by Fex in the presence of many other dignitaries at Pullman Hotels Deira Creek City Center on February 15. Fex, being one of the most influential personality in the GCC added extra grace to the event. The perfumer Nathaline Templer and the brand manager Ali explained meticulously about the making of this premium fragrance. The event was wrapped off with entertainment programmes.