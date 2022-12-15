Pinduoduo wins FAO 2022 Innovation Award for supporting smallholder farmers

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has named Pinduoduo, a leading social commerce platform with close to 900 million users, as the recipient of its 2022 Innovation Award.

Every year, an award is given by the FAO to honour pioneering ideas that revolutionise the way food is produced, processed, traded and consumed. It also rewards those who promote effective strategies for creating a more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food system.

According to the FAO award citation, Pinduoduo is bridging the divide between academic research and practical application of agricultural technology. Its innovative and inclusive solutions give smallholder farmers the opportunity to boost their incomes, as well as invest in more productive and sustainable practices.

Smallholder farmers operate small plots of land and lack access to resources and technology. They face numerous challenges in improving their livelihoods, including limited access to markets, credit, and knowledge about farming techniques, as well as high input costs and low crop prices. As a result, many smallholder farmers struggle to make a sustainable living from their farming operations.

More than 16 million farmers have used Pinduoduo to sell their products to almost 900 million consumers who shop on the platform. Part of the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group, PDD Holdings, Pinduoduo has created opportunities for young people in agriculture. Its efforts include helping new farmers to open up their own online stores and giving a start for young researchers via its Smart Agriculture Competition to build agritech solutions that aid smallholder farmers.