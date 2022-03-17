Oppo announces launch of Reno7 Series

The new Reno7 Series consists of three 5G models, designed for content creators, immersion-seeking gamers and digital alphas, set to launch on March 15, 2022

The series will include three variations — Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, and the Reno7 Z 5G – designed for content creators, immersive gaming lovers and digital alphas. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 5:26 PM

Global technology brand Oppo recently announced the launch of its brand-new Reno7 Series. Another feather in the cap of the technology powerhouse, the series excels in all aspects of design, performance and experience along with offering state-of-the-art portrait photography and videography capabilities.

The series will include three variations — Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, and the Reno7 Z 5G – designed for content creators, immersive gaming lovers and digital alphas. From the renewed Oppo Glow patented design to multifaceted features for increased convenience, the Reno7 Series brings to life the brand’s proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’ ensuring that technology empowers a better tomorrow with openess and optimisium. Through each smartphone launched, Oppo looks to make customers’ lives easier, empowering people to capture the beauty around them to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life.

The Reno7 Series will serve as an Portrait Expert with both enhanced camera capabilities and a myriad of features to turn every novice content creator into a professional, allowing them to truly express themselves to the world. The Reno7 Series will serve as an Portait Expert with both enhanced camera capabilities and a myriad of features to turn everyone into a professional, allowing them to truly express themselves to the world. It will be equipped with the most powerful imaging system on Reno series to date with two flagship camera sensors. As well as exclusive industry design, including the aircraft-grade Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) being applied on the exterior design of a phone for the first time, and a unqiue Orbit Breathing Light be attached to the camera area, promising to deliver a wholesome refreshed user experience.

Ethan Xue, President of Oppo MEA said: “We have been blown away by the ongoing support for each iteration of the Reno Series and love to see our customers enjoy products truly created with their needs and wants in mind. The Reno7 Series is the embodiment of our ongoing commitment to provide innovative technology that makes lives easier and enhances the smartphone experience.”

To mark the launch, Oppo is inviting customers to participate in the #UnlimitedMeInPortrait competition to win a Reno7 Pro 5G by sharing videos and photos of what makes them uniquely them using the hashtag and tagging @OppoArabia. Whether it’s sharing a niche hobby or passion that no one knows about, Oppo wants fans all across the GCC to show the world just how exceptional they are.

— business@khaleejtimes.com