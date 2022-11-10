One-on-one with Muhammad Iftikhar, the CEO of Neutral News Network Burj News Limited

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 5:33 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 5:35 PM

Burj News is a professional news website platform running under Burj News Limited. The neutral news network, focusing on covering news usually missed by mainstream media, was founded by Muhammad Iftikhar, who runs the news outlet as CEO. While the company's head office is in Pakistan, it was first launched and registered in the UK. It is also officially registered in Pakistan and the US.

Sources reveal that Iftikhar's fundamental reason for launching Burj News was to facilitate readers' access to the most legitimate news they have ever read. He believes this could bring in loyal readers who will then rely on the platform. Iftikhar wants to draw in readers by producing news that is not corrupt or hyped-up by providing correct information. Iftikhar explains, "I always wanted to deliver authentic and substantial news to the masses, and this was only possible if and when I knew different operations were under my control. For example, when I wanted to provide authentic news. There was a need for honest resources to help me accomplish my dream."

Burj News provides something for every news consumer with its comprehensive offerings that deliver the best in breaking news and viral news to its readers. They work to turn their passion for news websites into a successful brand and are also dedicated to providing you with the best news website, focusing on dependability. Iftikhar shared, "Our team has been in the news business for many years, and as many in the newspaper business would agree, the payoff is not financial. We see news combined with technology as a great positive disruptor in human life and enjoy our seat at the national table and have taken the opportunity to remake the future of journalism and media."

As a professional news platform, Burj News is classified under two sections: local and international. It is further divided into many areas: America, business, Asia, entertainment, breaking news, lifestyle, sports, travel, politics, and opinion. Similar sites offer few columns, but Burj News takes care of more than you would ever have

imagined available to read or watch.

Burj News's mission is to focus on things that matter to their readers and nation. They offer current information, historical context, and analysis from their reporting and syndicated sources. To be considered for publication, they seek open and honest dialogue about important topics and invite submissions from their readers. "We hope you enjoy our new website as much as we enjoy offering it to you," the CEO stated.

Some of Burj News's unique features include meaningful and legit resources, Burj News videos, Burj News Urdu, and user-friendly navigation. Iftikhar has given his heart and soul to the website. He hails from Pakistan and remembers his roots by incorporating Urdu news for those who are not well-versed in the English language. Burj News Urdu brings a lot of traffic to the main website. While the two websites offer information with the same mission, the main difference between both sites is language. This great addition helps handle both types of readers, i.e., those who prefer English and those who want to stay up to date with Burj News Urdu.

"A few years from now, we hope to be in the world's top ten news media agencies and dominate global news," reveals Iftikhar.