OliOli expands to a new location in Doha, Qatar

Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 6:23 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 6:25 PM

OliOli, a globally unique and multi-award-winning experiential play museum that was founded in the UAE, is expanding regionally and launching its second location in Doha, Qatar. Located inside the iconic gift box-shaped building within Katara Cultural Village, OliOli Doha will open doors in time for the FIFA World Cup 2022. With its uniquely innovative design and over 40 interactive exhibits, OliOli is set to raise the bar (again) for family entertainment experiences in the region and beyond.

OliOli started its life in Dubai over five years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most loved brands within the community, winning multiple awards and accolades along the way. The export of this local UAE-based brand is a source of immense pride for its founders and stakeholders.

OliOli means ‘joy’ in the Hawaiian language, and at OliOli Doha, families can experience the joy of discovery in six purpose-built galleries that are a testament to the power of positive play. One of the most exciting galleries is the WonderSphere. This custom-designed structure is supported by over 7,000 kilograms of steel with a unique shape inspired by the form of a pearl — a tribute to the country’s history and pearling culture.

Asha Ramchandani, co-founder of OliOli, elaborated, “Our goal is to create experiential play museums that encourage families to come together through positive play, and allow children to engage in non-judgmental open-ended activities, which are essential for their physical, cognitive, and emotional development. In OliOli, we want kids to express their creativity and imagination, experiment, take risks, make mistakes without being judged and experience that self-led discovery, exploration and reflection are essential to learning.”

“In the post-pandemic world, it is extremely important for children to engage with their families and friends in physical spaces that inspire their curiosity and sense of adventure.” Ramchandani added.

OliOli Doha was designed and built in partnership with over 30 designers, artists, educators, fabricators, consultants, and other stakeholders. It is a space where hands-on activities replace hands-off exhibits to encourage fun-filled learning experiences in a safe environment, giving children free rein to discover, think, and imagine through creative play.

The brand has also collaborated with future-world thinkers teamLab, the internationally acclaimed art collective from Tokyo known for creating play installations, to craft 'teamLab Future Park', a gallery where kids can bring their art to life in innovative ways.

Other unique experiences across galleries include a splashing fun time in the Water Gallery, experiencing rocket launches and racing hand-built cars in the Kinetic Gallery, heart-pumping gamified exercises in the Fitness Gallery, and tinkering with real tools to build magnificent structures in the Creative Lab Gallery.

To learn more, visit olioli.qa or follow on Instagram @olioliqa.