Numaish Eid Show to be held in Dubai

Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions is all set to host its Eid Show with new and exclusive designers showcasing traditional, western and Fusion collections on June 3 at Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La Dubai.

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 2:41 PM

With Eid being an important festival in the UAE, the exhibition aims to embrace the spirit of the occasion and provide a platform for talented designers to showcase their craftsmanship and creativity. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to witness the fusion of traditional with modern silhouettes, resulting in exquisite collections to captivate fashion enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike in women and men’s wear, jewellery and accessories. Designers in the line-up include Vineet Rahul, Sukriti and Aakriti, NABO, Nouria by Dipti Advait and Maithili Kabre.

Numaish Eid Show is open to all and offers free valet parking for all shoppers. The exhibition will run from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.