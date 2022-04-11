Nourishing the Soul

Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 12:34 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 12:44 PM

With five decades of excellence, the Lifco Group has been serving the global market with trust and enthusiasm

The holy month of Ramadan brings with it the spirit of tolerance, forgiveness and charity in the air. During Ramadan, as we fast every day, most of us often tend to overlook or take for granted our personal health, which has resulted in a lot of complications. It offers us the chance to reset the clock and build up our immunity through fasting and eating healthy ingredients. It is also an opportunity to invite friends and family over hearty meals at Iftar.

Inspired by the month of Ramadan, the brand offers a spectrum of brands that specialise in food products and other services, collectively contributing to its turnover of over $500 million. The organisation is driven by a long-term vision and strategic drive to achieve targeted success. It is also committed to CSR initiatives. The management at Lifco has always valued its responsibilities by supporting and participating in events related to the communities. The organisation has stayed true to its dedication of quality product distribution, which is demonstrated by its high rank among top retail chains in the country. “We believe in cohesiveness in diversity, a culture that has been nurtured by Lifco ever since its establishment,” said Shadi J. Hassan, General Manager, Lifco International Trading Group. The group operates in the UAE, Lebanon, Oman, Iraq and China.

Since 1975, Lifco has been one of the largest consumer food distributors in the UAE. The brand has a state-of-the-art distribution infrastructure set in place for the import, storage, distribution, and marketing of dry, chilled, and frozen consumer products. Furthermore, its daily reach covers hypermarkets, supermarkets, groceries, restaurants and food

service outlets. Keeping in mind the growing demand, Lifco has also moved into the production of dairy products. The group currently has a state-of-the-art infrastructure based in Sharjah that specialises in cheese production. It focuses on preparing cheese blocks, shredding, slicing, and manufacturing specialties such as fresh mozzarella balls.

The organisation incorporates modern sales and marketing management tools and is armed with over 1,000 professionals that are trained to deliver. Its logistic network is certified under Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points and complies with local health regulations and international standards.