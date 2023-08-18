‘Mumbai Samachar Global Gujarati Icon Awards 2023’ held in Dubai

The award night also commemorated Mumbai Samachar’s incredible milestone of completing 202 years of publishing

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 12:58 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 1:01 PM

The much-anticipated affair, the ‘Mumbai Samachar Global Gujarati Icon Awards 2023’, graced Dubai with its glitz and glamour on July 16. With an illustrious team at the helm, including Nilesh Dave, editor-in-chief of Mumbai Samachar, along with Dushyant Soni, Amit Soni, Sonal Rawal, Jitendra Mehta, and Ashish Patel, the event transformed into a jubilant celebration of remarkable talent and exceptional accomplishments.

The star-studded evening recognised outstanding individuals who have left an indelible mark in their respective fields. Among the esteemed awardees were Rizwan Sajan, founder at Danube Properties; Jayantilal Gada, owner at PEN Studios; Bharat Bhatia, CEO at Conares; Yogesh Mehta, owner at Petrochem; Kinjal Dave, and Osman Mir, among many other illustrious personalities.

The award night also commemorated Mumbai Samachar’s incredible milestone of completing 202 years of publishing.