Momentum Logistics future proofs operations with Scania and Al Shirawi Enterprises

Scania fleet

Momentum Logistics relies on Scania’ s sustainability for its fleet update

Momentum Logistics, a subsidiary of global port operator, Gulftainer continues its sustainability drive in the Emirates by replacing its transportation fleet with innovative, sustainable, and fuel-efficient Scania trucks, distributed, and serviced in the UAE by Al Shirawi Enterprises LLC.

With operations spanning the Middle East and the USA, Momentum Logistics has an impressive fleet of over 100 commercial vehicles and 240 multipurpose trailers deployed at multiple depots across the region.

Alex Lewis, MD of Momentum Logistics, said: “For a company that was launched just a decade ago, we have come a long way, expanding our scale of operations from the UAE to Iraq, KSA and the USA. Our operations are heavily customer-centric, and we wanted to choose the best for our customers. In the last ten years, we have experimented enough to know what works the best and what doesn’t. Scania was the obvious choice to initiate our fleet replacement programme.”

As the world-leading provider of transport solutions, Scania offers an extensive range of purpose-built trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Along with services such as repair and maintenance, financing, insurance, and more. This helps take fleet management out of customer’s hands, enabling them to focus on their core business activities. The key aim is to increase uptime, productivity, and hence revenue while reducing costs for businesses by minimising waste and inefficiencies throughout their transport flow.

Since December 2017, the fleet replacement drive at Momentum Logistics has witnessed the delivery of 96 new Scania vehicles, including the recent purchase of 10 new P380 trucks with another ten due for delivery soon. Momentum's fleet is expected to get an additional boost with further investments planned until the year-end.

Swedish brand Scania has been present in the UAE through its partner Al Shirawi Enterprises for 40 years. Al Shirawi Enterprises, part of the Emirati conglomerate Al Shirawi Group, specialises in commercial vehicles, transport solutions, construction equipment and various other heavy equipment brands from around the world. Together, over the years they have supported millions of miles of eco-friendly Customer Journeys.

Martin Roberts, director of transportation, Momentum Logistics added: “We conducted a thorough analysis of all our operations before replacing our fleet. Scania proved to have the best value offering on a weighted scale, considering the total cost of ownership, driver training, customer support, and maintenance. With all of this, we get the satisfaction of providing unrivalled customer services to our business partners with no breakdowns and maximised vehicle availability and efficiency.”

By creating value through tailored solutions and building partnerships with leading companies such as Momentum Logistics, Al Shirawi and Scania continue to drive the shift towards sustainable transport. Speaking on the partnership with Momentum Logistics, Hans Wising, sales director of Scania Middle East said: “We are very happy to be selected as the preferred brand by Momentum Logistics. Our offering of an outstanding total operating economy for Momentum, including tailor-made fuel-efficient and reliable trucks, driver training, service contracts and finance solutions has made Momentum choose Scania and Al Shirawi Enterprises as their preferred supplier.”