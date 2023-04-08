MGD launches ‘golden gift’ Offers

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:20 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:47 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has just unveiled its ‘golden gift’ offers ahead of the festive season. With this offer, customers can get assured gold coins with gold and diamond jewellery purchases. MGD will also be showcasing an exquisite array of jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems across their numerous sub-brands such as ‘Mine’, ‘Era’, ‘Precia’, ‘Viraaz’, ‘Ethnix’ and ‘Divine’ etc., which are assured to be a huge hit amongst their customers. The limited-period offer can be availed across all MGD outlets in the Middle East, Far East and the USA until April 23.

For every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth Dh5,000, customers will get a free one-gram gold coin. For diamond and precious gem jewellery purchases worth Dh3,000 they will be eligible for a half-gram gold coin.

“As Malabar Gold and Diamonds celebrates 30 years of providing an exemplary jewellery shopping experience to its customers all over the world, the Golden Gift offer that we have unveiled is yet another example of our ardent commitment towards adding joy to their celebrations. The immense collection of festive jewellery that we have launched for the season combined with the free gold coin offers on diamond and precious gem jewellery will ensure that festive shopping becomes even more exciting,” commented Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

MGD has also introduced gold rate protection offers, wherein customers can protect themselves from fluctuating gold rates by paying just a 10 per cent as advance, valid until April 23. If the gold rate goes up during this period, customers can purchase at the blocked rate and if the rate happens to go down, customers can draw mileage from the low rates. Customers can also block gold rates by paying a 50 per cent or 100 per cent advance, which will be valid for a period of three and six months, respectively.