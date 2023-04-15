MGD launches four new showrooms

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:55 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:22 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds recently inaugurated four new showrooms in India. Celebrating the 30th anniversary, the showrooms were launched in the cities of Surat (Gujarat), Vapi (Gujarat), Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) and Avadi (Tamil Nadu).

Tamannah Bhatia, Indian actor, opened stores in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, and Avadi, Tamil Nadu. M P Ahammed, group chairman of Malabar, opened the showrooms in Surat and Vapi, Gujarat, via a virtual platform. Darshana Jardosh, minister of state for railways and textiles, India, opened the showroom at Surat to the customers, while the showroom at Vapi was opened to the customers by Kanubhai Desai, cabinet minister of finance, energy and petrochemicals, the government of Gujarat. The inaugurations were conducted in the presence of senior management team members, prominent politicians, customers and well-wishers.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds currently operates 21 showrooms in Tamil Nadu, 16 in Andhra Pradesh and five in Gujarat. The new showrooms have been designed to provide customers with an immersive jewellery shopping experience, showcasing an exquisite array of designs across bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, and daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum and precious gemstones.

“As Malabar Gold and Diamonds steps into its 30th year, I am extremely proud that as a brand, we have stuck to our core mission of providing our customers globally with a phenomenal jewellery shopping experience. The new showrooms in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will offer our customers an impeccable array of designs suited for any jewellery preferences across the board. Malabar Gold and Diamonds have achieved an incredible milestone and with every new showroom launch, we are on track to achieve our goal of becoming the largest jewellery retailer in the world. We sincerely thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout the years”, said M P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.