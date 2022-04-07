META 1 — Combining stability with advanced DeFi features

Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 1:49 PM

The crypto market has evolved over the last 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the world to Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Today's projects integrate a variety of advancements to improve efficiency and earning potential. One project that combines some of the most popular DeFi (centralised finance) technologies is META 1.

Stablecoins

The META 1 stablecoin builds on the concept of tokens pegged to assets to eliminate volatility. The developers noticed that the current fiat-pegged projects were suffering from the same crushing inflation as their underlying currencies. To eliminate these issues and improve long-term store of value characteristics, the team decided to peg META 1 coins to a basket of gold-related assets.

Multi-asset backed

The team was wise in their decision as a basket of gold-related assets provides more stability. These assets appreciate over time, which makes META 1 the first self-appreciating gold-related stablecoin to gain popularity. The platform combines the security and longevity of gold with the convenience of cryptocurrencies.

Stablecoins vs safehaven tokens

The META 1 stablecoin also qualifies as a safehaven token due to its unique value locking mechanism. This system was built to protect traders from sudden value drops due to whale dumps. Whales are large investors that can exert pressure on the market directly. To prevent these issues, META 1 leverages smart contract #6.

This protocol includes a variety of off-chain sensors called oracles. These sensors continually monitor the assets value of the tokens. When a trader seeks to trade META 1, the system ensures that they meet the minimum asset value. This strategy protects the integrity of the tokens.

DeFi features

The METANOMICs DeFi ecosystem includes everything you need to generate wealth. The platform leverages the powerful Onramper fiat-to-crypto conversion tool. This system makes it easy to convert fiat currencies from +150 countries into META 1 stablecoins. The process takes seconds, and once you hold META 1, you can start securing rewards instantly using these DeFi features.

META vault

One of the most interesting features of META 1 is the META vault. This high-yield savings account provides you with a familiar banking experience. The main difference is in the structure of the systems. META 1 removes all centralisation, which improves efficiency and ROI potential. As such, the system can payout 10 per cent APY, which is more than 20x the national average of fiat currency savings accounts.

META DEX

The META DEX (decentralised exchange) provides users with a streamlined way to acquire all their favorite DeFi projects. The DEX provides non-custodial trading options to users. The network operates privately with transaction throughput on par with the top-performing stock exchanges of the world.

META 1 — It’s time to raise the bar

The META 1 network provides users with everything they need to build savings in a low-risk way. The protocol enables you to send value globally in a permissionless manner and securely. Users can join the network, and there is even a visa debit card option that lets you spend your crypto anywhere that accepts VISA. For these reasons and many more, META 1 continues to raise eyebrows amongst the DeFi community.