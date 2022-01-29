Memorable day for media persons and families at Mercato Mall

Leading shopping destination, Mercato Mall recently organised a ‘fun day’ event for journalists, social media influencers and their kids who enjoyed one of the most spectacular shows ‘Magritte Dance group acrobatic show’.

The unique event, which was a part of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), featured an acrobatic performance consisting of illusion dance and novelle cirque in addition to the speed painting show which entertained the guests and their families with a street festival takeover featuring comedy acts, dance groups, acrobats and more. Nisreen Boustani, PR and corporate communications manager, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, said: “It has been a pleasure to host such a memorable experience for the journalists, influencers and their kids at Mercato where adults and kids were mesmerised watching these spectacular shows with a big smile on their faces to mark another successful edition of DSF.”

The festivities will continue at Mercato Mall with street life performance until January 31. Visitors can look forward to a professional hip hop break dancer’s competition, with two groups who will compete with spectacular choreography.