Meisters Club hosts a record breaking event

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:05 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 6:08 PM

The Meisters Club is an elite, private members club. Based in the heart of Dubai, it was founded in 2022. Since its birth, it has established itself as a VIP hub, bringing some of the world's biggest celebrities and influencers to exclusive events.

Over the weekend, the club put on a record-breaking event that has left a lasting impression within the Middle East. The club had eyes turning when the largest convoy of Lamborghinis in Middle-Eastern history made its way across from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah.

Many affluent individuals attended the event, including international entrepreneurs and high net-worth businesspeople as well as many famous faces such as Trey Songz, World Heavyweight Champion Mahmoud Charr, Julius Dein, Virgin Radio's host Mazz Hakim and Tam Khan, which only added further to its allure and exclusivity.

The addition of an elegant gala dinner and entertainment was also provided to participants along with a live performance from the Grammy nominee R&B artist Trey Songz.

The club has set a high bar for itself with its unique and historical events and it's no surprise that The Meisters Club has received over 400 enquiries on their website following the event, as people are curious and eager to see what the club has planned next.

