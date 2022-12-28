Meet Omar Khamis, the mastermind behind Koeyewear

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 3:00 PM

Ask any entrepreneur what it takes to carve a niche for themselves, and the first reply would always be passion. However, there is no denying that passion is the driving force to achieve our goals and turn our dreams into reality. Not to forget, it inspires us to work hard and dedicatedly in order to stand out from the crowd. So, if we say that passion is the key ingredient for entrepreneurs, it won’t be an understatement. And the best part is that it allows people to innovate ideas and adapt to changes in the cut-throat world of entrepreneurship.

In the words of Mark Zuckerberg, “If you just work on things that you like and you’re passionate about, you don’t have to have a master plan with how things will play out.” This is exactly what Omar Khamis, founder and owner of Koeyewear, believes in.

Born and brought up in the UAE, Khamis always had a penchant for fashion and following the latest trends. Being surrounded by the biggest brands and celebrities coming from around the world to shop in the UAE sparked his interest in all things fashionable, especially in the eyewear industry. “Sunglasses are my passion, and it was my love for sunglasses that led me to launch my eyewear brand Koeyewear in July 2022,” Khamis shares how his entrepreneurial journey started. Currently, the brand is located in Dubai, but aims to expand to the Middle East, Europe, as well as the USA in the near future.

While passion goes a long way, according to the dynamic businessperson, entrepreneurs must have the agility as well as the adaptability to turn all odds in their favor. Talking about how passion led him to establish his own eyewear brand, Khamis says, “I always had a dream of working for myself. Having an entrepreneurial mindset, I was passionate about being an entrepreneur.”

Though Khamis knew that this was what he was meant to do, he had doubts about whether his business venture would thrive, as the global contagion had engulfed the entire world. “I felt the odds were against me. The situation said ‘No’, but my heart and mind said ‘Yes’! I was confused, but in my heart, I knew it was time, and to be honest, I have never regretted it,” he shares.

The main idea behind launching his eyewear brand was Khamis’s love for trendy sunglasses and frames. He wanted to steer clear of boring and typical eyewear. “I launched Koeyewear because of my desire to make a difference in the eyewear industry. I knew I could offer the best styles of sunglasses that people would fall in love with,” he revealed.

Knowing when to evolve is essential in any entrepreneurial journey or growth curve, mainly because it can make a remarkable difference. When it comes to eyewear, be it sunglasses or eyesight frames, they have come a long way. From nerd necessity to a chic accessory, the way we see eyewear has changed drastically. Now more than ever, it is used to make a style statement.

Khamis takes pride in the fact that Koeyewear delivers stylish and comfortable eyewear all around the globe. Wondering what’s so unusual about these glasses? Well, each frame is designed in Bali while it’s handcrafted in Italy with premium quality materials such as Acetate and Eco-Acetate. From subtle, comfortable frames to funkier and bold frames, the brand has something for everyone.

In such a short period of time, Khamis’s customer-oriented eyewear brand has managed to make its presence felt in the eyewear industry. ‘Constantly innovating itself to satisfy the customers’ is the motto they follow. And with this approach, the entrepreneur hopes to make Koeyewear the best and the biggest eyewear brand in the world, reaching heights that no eyewear brand has reached yet.

— Deepak Jain is an independent bloockchain publicist