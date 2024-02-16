Max Mara unveils Ramadan 2024 capsule collection at Majlis Ghorfat

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 11:08 AM

Max Mara, the iconic Italian fashion brand, is unveiling an exclusive preview of its Ramadan 2024 limited edition capsule collection at Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif, until February 18.

Evoking the profuse herbaceous borders of an English country garden in June, this capsule collection comprises 11 modest pieces featuring floral prints and dazzling bright colours, encapsulating effortless elegance and refinement worked into head to toe looks.

Taking place at Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif, the historical monument dating back to 1950s Dubai will transform into a fashion haven for the Max Mara Ramadan 2024 Capsule Collection launch, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in shopping and styling sessions. Guests can experience the Max Mara Perfume Bar, creating their own custom-made perfumes inspired by the flowers of the Ramadan collection, and take home their personalised fragrances.

To unwind, visitors can also stop by the Max Mara Café at the Majlis.

The collection will be available at all three Max Mara UAE stores and MaxMara.ae starting February 19.