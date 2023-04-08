Manoj Joshi visits Kanz Jewels showroom in Dubai

Manoj Joshi with Anil Dhanak, managing director at Kanz Jewels

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:18 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:44 PM

Kanz Jewels, a renowned jewellery brand in Dubai, had a special guest visit their showroom on March 30. Bollywood actor, Manoj Joshi made an appearance at the store, where he was welcomed with open arms by the staff and customers. Joshi was given a tour of the store and shown some of the exquisite collections of jewellery, including diamonds, gold, and precious gemstones. He was impressed by the stunning designs and the quality of the craftsmanship on display.

During his visit, he also had the opportunity to meet and interact with some of the customers present in the showroom. He said: “I am thrilled to be here at Kanz Jewels and see the beautiful collections of jewellery they have to offer. The craftsmanship and attention to detail are truly impressive, and I am sure that anyone who visits this store will be amazed by what they see.” Kanz Jewels has been a favourite among Dubai residents and visitors for many years, and the visit by Joshi is a testament to its popularity and prestige.