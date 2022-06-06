Managing director of Jarf Group awarded golden visa

Naveed Shaukath, Managing Director, Jarf Group receives the UAE Golden Visa from GDRFA officials

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 4:04 PM

The Government of the UAE recently awarded the highly coveted golden visa to Naveed Shaukat, the enterprising and accomplished businessman, and managing director Jarf Group of companies. On receiving the honour, Shaukat said: “The recognition of the golden visa has emboldened and motivated my confidence to achieve more in my life, and never stop dreaming, because I strongly believe hard work will definitely pay off.”

In accepting the honour, Shaukat expressed paramount and foremost gratitude towards the nation and the visionary leaders of the UAE in supporting him and helping him realise his dreams.

The story behind the triumphant success of Shaukat is an immensely inspirational one, which can warm the hearts of many. Starting from the position of shovel labourer in 2004, to sowing his entrepreneurial seeds, then finally emerging as the managing director and founder of Jarf Group of companies, this man’s journey reflects his hard-driven, go-getter mindset. “No deal is either too small or too big for us. We offer the same dedication to every client and project,” said team Jarf, which describles the vision of the business and the professional expertise of the company.

Established in 2007 in the industrial sector, the Jarf Group of companies is now a versatile business chain spanning across the Middle East, Asian and European region. The group currently proffers services and products in various portfolios including steel manufacturing, logistics and trucking, general trading, field technical services and HR consultancy, MEP consultancy, overseas employment and much more. The major operations of the company have broadened and expanded to include various sectors, encompassing on-shore, off-shore, energy, infrastructure, airport and railways.

Shaukat took a special moment to bestow heartfelt gratitude towards his parents and family for being his tower of strength. He acknowledges the effort his mother took in providing educating him and for supporting his journey, helping him to reach his current situation.

Discussing the company, Shaukat said that the success of the Jarf Group is represented by the strength of their business model, the diversity of their business and the methodology in their entrepreneurial approach. Moreover, he said that the briskness of their organisation engendered the company to broaden the horizon and scale new heights by diversifying to distinctive and exciting ventures. He appreciates the quality and proficiency of the team at Jarf and likens them to a pillar of growth for the organisation.