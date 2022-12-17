Malabar Gold and Diamonds to give away huge rewards this DSF

The offer is valid across all outlets until January 29, 2023.

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 2:07 PM

The 28th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will give 100 lucky customers a golden opportunity to win 25kg of gold with Malabar Gold and Diamonds. The brand is participating in the much-awaited shopping festival of the year.

Customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon with every gold jewellery purchase worth Dh500. Subsequently, with every Dh500 purchase of diamond or precious gem jewellery, customers will get two coupons, effectively doubling their chance of winning. The offer is valid across all outlets until January 29, 2023.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director – international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “The UAE’s most awaited and the one of the world’s longest running shopping festival, DSF is back, bringing with it a host of entertainment and festivities, along with irresistible offers. As always, Malabar Gold and Diamonds is delighted to be a major participant of DSF along with Dubai Jewellery Group, providing our valued customers with a golden opportunity to be one of 100 lucky winners to win 25 kg gold.”