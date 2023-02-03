Maison Monaco Salon launches unique pampering experience at Mercato Mall

Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 10:08 PM

Maison Monaco salon located in the heart of Jumeirah at Mercato Mall is a unique beauty spot, like no other. Inspired by neoclassic style house is the south of France the place where you can fully dedicate time to yourself.

“Our mission is to help women cultivate a more positive and caring relationship with themselves,” said Vincenzo Spina, co-founder at Maison Monaco. “And in turn, have a positive influence on the world around.”

The salon recently launched its unique pampering experience for guests, with a strong focus to bring relaxation and care in the time of 'no time'. In just an hour, you will be pampered from head to toe by a team of highly professional specialists.

“We were always focused on bringing solutions to each guest’s concerns. Nowadays time is precious like never before for a modern woman in Dubai. We take it as a challenge: no matter how busy you are, our team of experts will make sure that you look fabulous and save your time,” added Natalya Sitnikova, creative director and manager at Maison Monaco.

Professional care, luxury, and green beauty is all you need to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect with yourself. All brands and products are carefully selected in order to cover your needs and pamper your senses. The team at the salon will exceed your expectations.