LuLu opens newest store in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM

In a move to further strengthen its retail presence across the UAE, the newest LuLu store was recently inaugurated at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, by Hassan Ali Al Dhaheri, director of municipality branch office, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi Municipality. Bringing world-class shopping and high-quality range in a one-stop hub, the newly launched store is spread over 10,000 sq ft of space and features all the LuLu convenience in a compact ‘Express’ format.

In line with the vision and progressive economic policies for Vision 2030, the new retail destination is strategically located at the heart of Al Wathba, which is only a 19-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and will be conducive for shopping for both residents within the community and tourists.

Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director, LuLu Group, said: “We are pleased to launch this new LuLu store in Abu Dhabi, which embraces flexibility and modern convenience and adds value to the LuLu retail promise. This express format is a great way to keep our footprint expansion in line with the march of urban developments in the UAE. Our expansion is part of the success enabled by the vision and progressive economic policies of the leadership of the UAE.”