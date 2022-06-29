Lulu launches 'Let’s Connect' promotion

Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 3:53 PM

In sync with the UAE-wide summer sale amongst major retailers, the LuLu 'Let's Connect' festival of mobile phone and accessories was recently launched across its hypermarkets in the UAE. The much-awaited promotion features the best offers on premium brands of smart phones and accessories.

Mujeeb Rehman, director — buying, LuLu Group, said: "Our popular ‘Let’s Connect’ promotion is perfect for both updating gadgets this summer break and giftings for the upcoming festive shopping season of the big Eid Al Adha. Shoppers who want to get new phones, cameras and accessories will benefit from the best offers and discounts during this season that hits the first busiest travel period after two years of being held up by the pandemic. We have curated amazing offers and the latest product range to delight our customers.”

The promotion will run until July 3 in all stores across UAE and online at www.luluhypermarket.com.