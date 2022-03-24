LinkMe helps top influencers to connect with their audience

By BY DEBORAH BLUM Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM

As consumers globally started spending more time at home during the pandemic, they also started using social media more. Social networking sites have been able to help global citizens initiate and establish digital social connections. This has been more valuable than ever as many people have experienced an increase in loneliness, depression, and anxiety since the onset of the Covid-19.

This new trend in consumer behaviour provided an unexpected boost in engagement for these social media platforms, especially with their new features. The coronavirus has hastened the development and popularity of new live streaming, video chat, and gaming features on social networks. All of the top worldwide influencers, from LA to Dubai, are using these features to connect with their audience.

Nowadays, people have many different social platforms, but it becomes difficult to connect with people on all the platforms out in the market. LinkMe aims to reduce those friction points by leveraging technology to share information without the tedious manual process. LinkMe is a platform dedicated to connecting people across various social media channels, allowing users to scan and link one’s profile for instant connection across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Venmo, Youtube, Spotify, and more. This emerging platform has enhanced the way influencers connect and share information with their global audience in a streamlined manner. With LinkMe, the world can be a more connected place, where we can combat loneliness and isolation, which are symptoms many people are facing today. The pandemic made it difficult for people to come together and make interactions more intimate. LinkMe gives people the opportunity to connect across multiple channels.

The process is simple: a unique QR code is generated for every user, it’s as simple as a quick scan to be completely connected in seconds. This innovative feature has made staying connected with friends easy, even during turbulent times.

By using LinkMe, content can keep all your info and accounts in the same place so you can share all of your profiles instantly with a simple scan. LinkMe can be a huge driver in reducing loneliness and helping forge more social connections in the world. This is why LinkMe also developed its social media feed, giving users an additional platform with a new algorithm allowing you to post, like, comment, link, and expand your reach through hundreds of thousands of new users joining LinkMe every month.

To learn more about LinkMe and how to download, visit the App Store or Google Play.