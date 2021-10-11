Life Pharmacy signals post-Covid resurgence in UAE, launches 10 new pharmacies in a single day

Serial launch, a first-of-its-kind post-pandemic retail development, highlights investor confidence and demand surge in the market

Homegrown UAE brand, Life Pharmacy, announced a serial launch of 10 new outlets across the UAE in one single day in a first-of-its-kind mega retail event signalling post-pandemic investor confidence and growth outlook.

The new outlets will add cumulatively 25000 square feet of retail space to the UAE’s largest pharmacy and health and wellness network. Life Pharmacy now owns over 275 outlets across all six emirates, spanning a total of 600,000 square feet since its establishment in 1996.

“As investors, the expansion of our network signals our confidence and positive growth outlook of economic resurgence of the UAE in the post-pandemic times. The launch symbolises the stability of the UAE, and marks a milestone of economic comeback to pre-pandemic levels,” said Abdul Nazar, Chairman and MD of Life Healthcare Group.

He said that this had been made possible by the proactive and prudent endeavors of the UAE government and the country’s visionary leaders in combating the Covid-19 scourge.

The new pharmacies and addition of retail space is expected to catalyse the growth of the UAE’s pharmaceuticals market valued at over US$3.5 billion. Life Pharmacy is also anticipated to further its contribution to the UAE’s healthcare sector by foraying into clinics and other related healthcare services in the coming months.

“The new outlets will help us reinforce our commitment to be the neighbourhood pharmacy next door, accessible to our loyal customers easily across communities, high streets and shopping malls,” said Nazar, adding that Life Pharmacy has redefined pharmacy retailing with its ‘prevention is better than cure’ approach.

Life Pharmacy has many firsts to its credit including the first ‘drive-thru’ pharmacy, first healthcare hypermarket etc. Life Mobile App is one of the top five downloaded shopping applications in the UAE with more than 90 per cent of the deliveries done within 30 minutes.

With the launch of 10 pharmacies, Life is further strengthening its commitment to make affordable healthcare more accessible to the people of UAE.

“We are very proud to say that Life is made in the UAE! Life is a home grown brand. With our humble beginning with one pharmacy in Jumeirah in 1996, we have come a long way. And, we owe everything to the UAE, its visionary leaders and the people of the UAE. Our focus has been always on the prevention of illness and the well-being of people. We focus a lot on health and wellness and not just illness management. We believe, healthy people lead to happy society,” said Jobilal, CEO Life Pharmacy.

Life Pharmacy represents about 160 international brands in the Middle East and has a very strong supply chain management with support of modern systems and processes to enhance customer experience.

Apart from great locations, some of the best systems and technologies, Life Pharmacy’s biggest differentiator is its people. “Our people are our biggest assets, and we would not have reached where we are today, without them,” added Nazar.