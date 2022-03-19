Lekker opens new shop in Dubai

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:34 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 11:54 AM

Lekker meat shop is a state-of-the-art South African meat facility manufacturing all premium cuts of meat, which started in April 2021. The shop is located in the Al Quoz 3 in Dubai . Some of the products made include boerewors, lamb chops, steaks, biltong, burgers, droewors, polony, salami, sausages and much more.

The success and support have been astronomical and the brand has grown with additional branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Lekker has now become the largest South African meat processing plant and retailer in the UAE.

Lekker has introduced over 30 different flavours of biltong, which has now been dubbed as beef jerky’s big brother. The plant is HACCP-certified and manufacture seven tonnes of biltong per month. This volume is expected to increase to at least 20 tonnes within the next 15 months. A new mega store opened in Dubai recently, located at Al Shafar building on Sheikh Zayed Road, close to Al Safa metro station. Patrons can find opening specials on many South African meat products.