Leading through excellence

QCON continues to shine as it breaks new ground with impressive achievements

Monish Ramchandani, founder, chairman, and managing director of QCON

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 1:01 PM

In recognition of its impressive performance in such a short span of time, QCON has added another feather in its cap by winning two major awards. The company been felicitated with the Global Youth Icon for the Year 2020-2021, and World Greatest Brand 2020-2021, at the Greatest Brands & Leaders 2020-2021 Awards which were organised by AsiaOne on October 26, Dubai. In awarding the young company, AsiaOne Magazine recognised QCON General Trading LLC as one of the UAE’s fastest growing and sustainable one-stop supply chain and distribution companies in hardware, construction material, and building material supplies.

QCON has been awarded and recognised every year by its brand partners like MasterBuilder Solutions as ‘Most Valuable and Biggest Distributor for 6 years in a row’ and is one of the largest distributors of construction chemicals category in the region, offering world leading brands such as MasterBuilder Solutions, Mapei, Fosroc, Weber Sodamco and Fila Solutions. World leading brand Saint-Gobain Group has expanded distribution for their four divisions in the last three years with QCON due to their structured and professional approach. The award is a testament to the significant progress the company has made under the leadership of Monish Ramchandani, the young, visionary, and dynamic founder, chairman, and managing director of QCON. The company has been serving more than 25+ global world leading construction brands and helping customers with more than 15,000+ products in eight categories. These include construction chemicals, gypsum board partitions and ceilings, building materials, safety and hardware, painting and decorating, tools and equipment, electric and lighting, wall and floor coverings, DIY, home and decor, amongst others.

Pioneer in launching loyalty rewards, referral and affiliatte programme in construction and building material industry in the region

Founded by Monish Ramchandani in 2015, the Dubai headquartered bootstrapped company, QCON is a one-stop technical and authorised solution provider for construction and building materials required in new construction and refurbishment sector across several industries.

As a responsible Industry leader and his commitment to the construction industry, Monish is very happy and excited to announce the launch of their leading B2B e-commerce platform in November 2021, offering construction and building materials, to gamify the customer experience through personalised incentives and multi-tiered reward points, for in-store and online spending, referrals, product reviews, social media activity. Also included are store-wide discounts and spend thresholds, free products and offers on product collections. Customers can choose from multiple redemption options with QCON partners and they can also spend their loyalty points to redeem rewards effortlessly during checkout on their e-commerce store or point-of-sale. Users will be provided with timely updates, letting them know when they have earned points, unlocked a reward, earned VIP status, and more. The aim of these features is to encourage customers and to incentivise them to refer friends and family to shop at the store with loyalty points that are automatically rewarded when the referred friend makes their first purchase. QCON aims to digitally transform the construction material supply-chain change in the region to improve customer experience that will give the latest news in construction, ideas, advice, and inspirations, material selection, product quantity calculators, etc.

For more information, visit: www.qconinternational.com