LC Waikiki opens GCC’s first modest store in Doha

Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 5:30 PM

LC Waikiki, the leading fashion retail company recently announced its first LCW modest store in the GCC in Doha. The opening was a part of LC Waikiki's plan to penetrate wider in the GCC region and expand its presence further with more stores. The store that is located on the ground floor of Doha Festival City Mall offers trendy collections from the brand's latest modest collection.

Offering smart casual and chic collections, LCW modest represents the most up-to-date version of the modern conservative woman’s clothing. The collection offers a wide range of clothing solutions to meet customers' needs while making a significant contribution to the fashion industry through its innovative design lines.

This store serves as an integral part of the expansion of LC Waikiki's category concept store, featuring a wide range of modest wear from ready-to-wear and accessories to swimwear and hijab under one roof.

For more information, visit www.lcwaikiki.com