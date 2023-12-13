Launch of Asia Web3 Alliance Japan promises to construct a collaborative ecosystem across 48 countries with Japan and Asia

Asia Web3 Alliance Japan targets Web3 companies and startups to establish business in Japan and Asia – Provided by Asia Web3 Alliance Japan.

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 6:02 PM

Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ) recently held its inaugural press conference at The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ), marking the official launch of the association dedicated to bridging the gap by building a collaborative ecosystem across 48+ countries and connect 5,000+ Web3 companies under one alliance, empowering Japan and Asia in the Web3 space.

AWAJ is an association registered in Japan founded on November 2023. Headed by President Hinza Asif, the association is built on the empowering collaboration between Japan, Asia, and the world. In other words, AWAJ is an association for experts to come together, share ideas, and work collectively, driving innovation and growth in Japan’s Web3 industry at a global scale. It promises: Collaboration, ethical innovation, and inclusivity, acting independently and together with its members and partners.

Asia Web3 Alliance holds Inaugural Press Conference to announce plans For 2024

The association emphasised its mission to connect with policymakers, academics, experts, and stakeholders to work with both the private and public sectors in Web3 technology. The alliance seeks cooperation with government bodies and also to launch 16 subcommittees. At the press conference, AWAJ President Hinza announced the first subcommittee establishment.

There are three main areas where Asia Web3 Alliance will work in 2024:

Fully activate the Stablecoin Subcommittee under the supervision of the top world leaders. Gather top Web3 companies under one umbrella with a target of 5,000 by the end of 2024. Implement a Student Exchange Program using collective funds from the Alliance

Nakanishi also expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the Japanese government to advance Web3 adoption. He believes AWAJ’s initiative is not to hinder local business development but to power it through foreign investment and collaborations.

"Japan’s utmost efforts to drive Web3 adoption, our role is to turn that wheel into practical application through Asia Web3 Alliance Japan,” Hinza said.

Details are as follows:

The Launch of Stablecoin Subcommittee: Onboarding Use Cases in Japan

During the press conference, President Hinza officially announced the launch of the Stablecoin Subcommittee under Asia Web3 Alliance Japan.

Board Member Leo Mizuhara explained the importance of this subcommittee and the potential of stablecoins in the international market. As a financial expert in DeFi and banking, Mizuhara emphasised their potential impact on connecting Japan and the Asia markets with the rest of the world.

Mizuhara believes stablecoins can effectively reduce cost and effort for businesses and individuals for cross-border transactions. He is committed to working with regulators to make the environment more friendly to stablecoin use cases through the subcommittee in the global market.

Advisor Yuma Tanimoto shared his perspective on the stablecoin subcommittee for both Japanese and global markets. His experience with digital asset advocacy across African and Arab regions makes him highly knowledgeable on stablecoins.

He shared that the yen-pegged stablecoins hold immense potential to expand internationally. The subcommittee will work together with experts to overcome the lack of stablecoin use cases by collaborating with private and public sectors through AWAJ.

Collaboration is mainly the key to driving Asia Web3 Alliance Japan forward.

Provided by Asia Web3 Alliance Japan.

Global Board Members Anticipate Web3 opportunities in Japan: Connect with 5,000 Companies

Pres. Hinza announced the alliance will target 5,000+ Web3 Companies and Startups to partner under the umbrella of Asia Web3 Alliance Japan. The purpose of this initiative is to help members expand their business into Japan and grow their brand internationally.

As part of its vision, the press conference also introduced Board Members of AWAJ. The alliance comprises 56 board members, with 70 per cent belonging to international stakeholders and 30 per cent to Japanese stakeholders.

Each Board member left a meaningful statement that aligns with AWAJ’s goals and objectives:

Nicole Chan, chairperson of Taiwan Association for Blockchain Ecosystem Innovation said: "AWAJ proposes harnessing collective wisdom to create a conducive environment for startups in the Web 3.0 space. This is a vision that I strongly resonate with and am actively supporting. I hope to collaborate with partners from Asia and around the globe in this collective effort."

Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains expressed: "I am excited about the unique opportunities the Asia Web3 Alliance Japan presents. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the digital identity space…This alliance not only amplifies my commitment to advancing secure and inclusive digital identities but also provides an unparalleled platform to catalyze transformative change in the region."

Luke Soon, partner at PwC Singapore said: "The decentralization trend is irreversible; power to the people! Humanity x AI must find new ways to coexist and build future value, together."

Morten Rongaard, CEO and co-founder of Reality+ said: “Japan holds a special place in my heart – not only as a country with a rich history of technological innovation but also as a leader in consumer protection and regulatory frameworks. I am eager to work alongside AWAJ...”

David Palmer, CPO at PairPoint said: "Through my work applying and converging blockchain to the telecoms and IoT infrastructures through the development of the DAB protocol…I am pleased to work with the Asia Web3 alliance to promote adoption, especially in business and enterprise across the region."

Jamie Kingsley, COO of The PR Genius, at the press conference, said: “I'm thrilled to announce my collaboration with the Asia Web3 Alliance Japan, a significant step in advancing the Web3 landscape both in Japan and the broader APAC region.”

Leo Mizuhara, CEO and Founder of Hashnote said: "Japan is my birth country and has always been a home to me. I look forward to working with AWAJ and regional regulators to bring this new frontier to be one of the future growth industries of the nation."

Board Members Polygon Labs’ CA Aishwary Gupta and The Crypto Mile Host Brian McGleenon also shared their enthusiasm for being part of Asia Web3 Alliance Japan.

Government Collaborations and Student Exchange Program in Japan

The speakers shared the roadmap for 2024 which includes collaborations with local Japanese governments from different prefectures.

Pres. Hinza also announced that AWAJ will be launching a Student Exchange Program in Japan in Information Technology and Blockchain, aiming to support Japanese students and entrepreneurs in showcasing their talent globally. AWAJ plans to enroll 48 universities from various prefectures, providing students with opportunities to explore the world of Web3.

For more information, please visit the AWAJ website: https://asiaweb3alliance.jp/