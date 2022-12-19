L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele opens at Dubai Hills Mall

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 3:01 PM

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, the authentic Neapolitan restaurant has opened its third branch in Dubai. The new expansion is located in one of the most popular and vibrant locations, Dubai Hills Mall. This restaurant is the third branch adding to their successful restaurants present at two iconic places, City Walk and JBR. Dubai Hills Mall is a one-stop destination for the finest international cuisines and offers an expansive selection of shopping and dining options featuring a vibrant and dynamic setting.

As they continue making authentic Italian pizzas, that are perfect for every occasion, they welcome residents of Dubai for an authentic Italian experience with their breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. The restaurants offer traditional pizzas, authentic pasta dishes and Napolitan desserts that will transport you to the Mediterranean coast. During the weekdays, you can enjoy an irresistible business lunch, which includes their most popular dishes at a special price.

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele has a history that dates back to 1870. It was established by Michele in the heart of the city of Naples. Today, his great-grandchildren continue this tradition, preparing pizzas in a wood-fired oven, using only natural ingredients. The legendary pizza journeyed all around the world and found its way to Dubai foodies a couple of years ago. From the heart of Napoli to the most iconic locations in Dubai, nothing says Italy better than L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele.

They were recently named the best artisan pizza in the world for the second time in a row. So, if you are a pizza and pasta lover this is a must-visit restaurant for you. Discover the true essence of Napoli.