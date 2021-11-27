KGH opens new restaurant

King Group Hospitality (KGH), a Dubai-based international hospitality brand, has launched Punjab Restaurant located on the Trade Centre road in Karama.

Vicky M Sethi, managing director, KGH, said: “An all-day dining, Punjab Restaurant caters to all diverse tastes where everyone can order the food of their choice — without having to go to four restaurants and have them all in one place.

When choosing a restaurant, people spend time debating what food they should eat and end up going to the food court and ordering from different restaurants. At Punjab Restaurant, we have a complete food court under one roof.”

“The food services industry has seen a strong growth following the UAE’s successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic – with more than 90 per cent of the UAE population receiving vaccine shots. The Expo 2020 Dubai has made a lot of difference with more and more tourists entering the country. Following this, the opening of the Punjab Restaurant couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time,” added Sethi.