Keventers opens first outlet in Abu Dhabi; marks ninth milestone in the Gulf

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 12:09 PM

Keventers, an iconic Indian dairy brand with 200 outlets across India, is all set to expand its footprint in the Gulf with its latest outlet launch in Abu Dhabi. Holding a legacy of more than 97 years in India, Keventers is best known for its nostalgic flavours of milkshakes and delectable ice creams.

With the opening of its first-ever outlet in Abu Dhabi, the brand is celebrating its ninth milestone in the Gulf region; serving an array of scrumptious milkshakes, desserts, ice creams, sundaes, iced beverages, freshly brewed coffees, delicious food, sandwiches, waffles and more.

Located behind the ADCB headquarters, the new Keventers outlet is set to be a one-stop destination for anyone craving an indulgent treat. The outlet will be open from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm, seven days a week, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere and evoking feelings of nostalgia and homey comfort to its customers. It is the perfect spot for a casual hangout, a work meeting, or a quick catch-up with friends.

With eight existing stores in the Gulf region, including Sharjah, Dubai, Oman, etc, Keventers has become a popular destination for milkshake lovers across Arabia. In addition to its classic flavours, Keventers also offers a range of exquisite, and best-selling premium milkshakes including ferrero rocher, lotus biscoff, etc. Moreover, the menu includes a selection of appetising food items starting from the price range of Dh19, including tempting wraps, sandwiches, and mini pancakes that are to die for.

With the tremendous growth experienced by the F&B sector in Abu Dhabi, along with a thriving food culture and growing economy, the location is a promising fit in Keventers’ expansion plans. Commenting on the launch, Agastya Dalmia, CEO and founder at Keventers, said: "We are excited to announce the opening of our first outlet in Abu Dhabi. Having witnessed tremendous success with our stores in Dubai, we believe that Abu Dhabi is the ideal location for us to enter, and we plan to open five stores in the coming year in the UAE, sharing our love for all things sweet with our new customers."

Amir Siddiqui, managing director at Keventers Arabia, said: "Keventers has become a beloved brand in India, with a history that dates back to the 1920s. We are beyond thrilled to expand our presence in the UAE in the upcoming years, and we are confident that the brand will continue bringing a delightful experience to its customers. Our vision is to be a global brand recognised for its innovative products, excellent service, and value for money."

For more information visit: www.instagram.com/keventers_arabia/.