Kalyan Jewellers announces Dh10 million festive giveaways

Kalyan Jewellers has announced exciting offers for its patrons, keeping in mind festivals such as Eid Al Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya. The brand has announced Dh10 million worth gift vouchers, to add to the delights of its patrons’ festive jewellery purchases. As part of its new festive campaign, the jewellery brand will be offering these unconditional vouchers on every purchase above Dh5,000.

Those buying uncut or precious stone jewellery worth Dh5,000 or above can claim their gift vouchers of Dh150. Additionally, on all gold purchases of above Dh5,000, patrons will receive a gift voucher worth AED100. The offer is valid until June 22 across all Kalyan Jewellers showrooms in the UAE. Customers will be able to redeem these vouchers against purchases made in the next year.

TS Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “The festivals of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya are all considered as a time for new beginnings and fresh hope. With the pandemic reducing the scale of the festive celebrations to smaller and more intimate affairs, our aim is to enhance consumer experience and help them reap maximum benefits from their jewellery purchases.

Our unique Dh10 million voucher giveaway offer will be able to do just that. Keeping the safety of our patrons and the larger community at priority, we are following stringent hygiene and precautionary measures across our showrooms; offering an unmatched retail experience and being part of the festive celebrations.”

Kalyan Jewellers’ four-level assurance certification on gold jewellery is a special initiative to continue enhancing the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the four-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any of the brand’s showrooms.

With the growing impetus on social distancing, Kalyan Jewellers has launched the live video shopping facility through which consumers can browse through the Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections online.