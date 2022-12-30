Jumbo Electronics launches new e-commerce platform

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:34 AM

Jumbo Electronics recently unveiled its new e-commerce platform, making it easier for consumers in the UAE and across the region to shop for the latest products from popular tech brands. The new platform can be accessed at www.jumbo.ae, and features a faster, sleeker user interface. For a secure online shopping experience, the latest version also has superior safety features for protecting data and information, whilst supporting various modes of payment.

Vikas Chadha, CEO at Jumbo Group, said: “With DSF underway and e-commerce thriving in this region, this is an exciting time for us to launch the platform. While consumer experience was always top of mind when we embarked on this project, it will go a long way in making our omnichannel retail experience even more wholesome.”

Pankaj Kumar, head of omni-channel retail at Jumbo Group, said: “Jumbo Electronics is always pushing the boundaries to deliver the best services to customers and brand partners alike. The new platform with its clean interface and intuitive search features provides the best showcase for the brands. With features like deals and best-selling products, it will help boost sales of brand partners.”

Built on Adobe’s Magneto platform, www.jumbo.ae brings a whole new level of capability to Jumbo Electronics' online shopping experience. A one-stop checkout function allows for a seamless shopping experience and gives shoppers the option of collecting their product in 30 minutes or having it express delivered in four hours. Visitors to the new platform can view and purchase an extensive range of products ranging from audio and television equipment to smartphones, gaming consoles and much more.