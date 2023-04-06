Jumbo donates Dh1 million to Dubai Cares

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:15 PM

To mark the 21st Remembrance Day of Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, founder at Jumbo Group, Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, hands over a cheque for Dh1 million to Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and vice-chairman of Dubai Cares, as part of a continuous pledge of an existing commitment. This contribution takes Jumbo’s total donation towards the cause of children’s education to Dh6 million to date. The donation also highlights Jumbo’s enduring support towards advancing the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower children and youth through access to quality education.