JSS Private School to organise JSSPS Model COP in line with UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’

Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 10:44 AM

JSS Private School has announced that it will be hosting its JSSPS Model COP, an event that aims to educate and engage students on sustainability and climate action. This initiative is in line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’, a national campaign that focuses on environmental sustainability, and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The ‘Year of Sustainability’ is a nationwide commitment towards sustainable practices that brings together everyone who calls the UAE home to work towards a prosperous future. It includes several initiatives, activities, and events that draw upon the UAE’s deep-rooted values of sustainability. The UAE will also host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai, where the world will unite towards agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of our time.

The JSSPS Model COP is an opportunity for students to understand and participate in the transition to a low-emission, climate-resilient world. It aims to inspire collective action and encourage sustainable lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production, which are fundamental to reducing greenhouse emissions and enhancing resilience to the inevitable effects of climate change.

When asked what COP means to students, Michelle Figredo , vice-president of the environment committee — grade 8, said: “COP is a global initiative taken to combat climate change which is why JSSPS Model COP will be a platform for students to express their voices, opinions and suggestions on solving problems based on climate change."

Vijval Mundra, ambassador of the environment committee — grade 7, said: “The learning will provide insights into the strategies, and technologies that can help countries achieve their climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming.” JSS Private School is excited to host this event, which will take place in the lead-up to COP28 and provide students with a platform to share their ideas and solutions for a sustainable future.

