Joyalukkas Silicon Central Mall showroom now open!

This guide is designed to unravel the complexities of applying, enrolling, and thriving in an American MBA program from an Indian perspective
The world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas’, latest showroom is now open at Silicon Central Mall, a premier shopping destination in Dubai, which is home to some of the biggest brands from across the globe.
The new showroom was officially opened by John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Group, and Sonia Alukkas, director, Joyalukkas Group.
Joyalukkas, with an extensive presence across the UAE, has established itself as the go-to destination for fine jewellery. It caters to an ever growing clientele with jewellery for both daily wear and special life milestones like weddings. The new store too will feature the latest collections, top-notch customer service, and enticing festive offers.
Speaking on the occasion of the grand opening, John Paul Alukkas said: “We are extremely proud of our latest store in Silicon Central Mall. Being one of the leading malls in Dubai, we are sure customers will enjoy their shopping experience at this state-of-the-art showroom. I would like to extend a warm invitation to jewellery lovers to come and explore the latest collections including a wide range perfect for the festive and wedding season. This is a new destination for us in Dubai so myself and the team are very excited to understand and serve shoppers.”
Joyalukkas Silicon Central Mall is set to be the go-to destination for jewellery shopping, including gifts and wedding adornments for residents around the catchment.
This guide is designed to unravel the complexities of applying, enrolling, and thriving in an American MBA program from an Indian perspective
Vatesh's leadership is a beacon of hope and guidance in the rapidly changing field of software development
The WiN Middle East Chapter aims to promote gender diversity and inclusion within the nuclear energy sector
As medical technology advances, interventional cardiologists in Dubai are now equipped with more and more minimally invasive catheter-based tools to help treat complex heart diseases that otherwise would of needed major heart surgery
The partnership will see Seed Group's extensive regional expertise merge with PMY's innovative solutions, creating a powerful synergy for transformative ventures
The festival is designed to offer limitless opportunities for entrepreneurial engagement and innovation
As businesses seek efficient and cost-effective solutions for assistance, ChatGPT proves to be a game-changer
Prominent in the field of floral design, Firenze Flora is happy to announce the launch of its refreshed web presence, offering a captivating narrative that transcends the ordinary