Joyalukkas expands

HONOR 50 comes with flagship level Vlogging features, 5G and Google Software
KT Network2 days ago
showroom in Abu Dhabi
Joyalukkas, enhanced their Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street showroom in Abu Dhabi. The newly renovated and expanded showroom provides a comforting ambience for customers to choose their preferred gold and diamond jewellery.
John Paul Alukkas, managing director — international operations, Joyalukkas Group, said, “I am happy to announce that as part of adding value to our customer’s shopping experience, we have renovated our showroom located in Hamdan Street.
This showroom, apart from providing an enhanced shopping experience, also provides our valued customers the opportunity to shop their favourite gold and diamond jewellery in a comfortable and safe manner. The showroom has been designed to provide maximum comfort and top-notch service.”
“To add more glitter to the showroom, we have also expanded our range. Our latest collection of jewellery has been specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers.
Customers can now get the best of designs from our collections which includes Apurva and Veda gold jewellery collections as well as Eleganza and Pride diamond jewellery collections.
It is a well—known fact that Joyalukkas is always in the forefront when it comes to exquisite designs and patterns. With a very strong heritage and presence across the world, we believe in offering nothing but the best in gold and diamond jewellery to our valued customers.
Our exquisite and exclusive collections comprise a wide mix designed to cater to the needs of jewellery lovers,” he pointed out.
HONOR 50 comes with flagship level Vlogging features, 5G and Google Software
KT Network2 days ago
L`Antica Pizzeria da Michele, an authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria, opened another branch in The Beach opposite JBR
KT Network3 days ago
The super exciting month begins with a complimentary metro station wellness giveaway and continues with Singles’ Day Sale – November 11-13 and the SIVVI Friday Super Sale – November 21-29
KT Network4 days ago
Thermoset Technologies ME has built a reputation based on quality products that stand the test of time
KT Network5 days ago
Al Jawda Fibre Glass Ind. LLC is a leading and quality fibre glass product manufacturing company in Ajman, UAE since 1997
KT Network5 days ago