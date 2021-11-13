Joyalukkas expands

showroom in Abu Dhabi

Our latest collection of jewellery has been specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers.

Joyalukkas, enhanced their Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street showroom in Abu Dhabi. The newly renovated and expanded showroom provides a comforting ambience for customers to choose their preferred gold and diamond jewellery.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director — international operations, Joyalukkas Group, said, “I am happy to announce that as part of adding value to our customer’s shopping experience, we have renovated our showroom located in Hamdan Street.

This showroom, apart from providing an enhanced shopping experience, also provides our valued customers the opportunity to shop their favourite gold and diamond jewellery in a comfortable and safe manner. The showroom has been designed to provide maximum comfort and top-notch service.”

“To add more glitter to the showroom, we have also expanded our range. Our latest collection of jewellery has been specially designed to meet the growing demands of the customers.

Customers can now get the best of designs from our collections which includes Apurva and Veda gold jewellery collections as well as Eleganza and Pride diamond jewellery collections.

It is a well—known fact that Joyalukkas is always in the forefront when it comes to exquisite designs and patterns. With a very strong heritage and presence across the world, we believe in offering nothing but the best in gold and diamond jewellery to our valued customers.

Our exquisite and exclusive collections comprise a wide mix designed to cater to the needs of jewellery lovers,” he pointed out.