Join TASC Outsourcing's biggest Emirati recruitment drive

Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 3:01 PM

TASC Outsourcing is proud to announce one of the biggest recruitment drives for Emirati hiring. This initiative aims to support the Emiratization target by facilitating the recruitment of UAE nationals. With only 25 days remaining to achieve the half-yearly Emiratization goal, TASC Outsourcing is ready to assist organisations in the UAE to achieve their Emirati hiring goals.

Benefiting from an extensive internal talent pool of over 5,000 Emirati professionals, TASC Outsourcing as one of the leading staffing companies in the Middle East, is well-equipped to expedite your hiring and onboarding process.

At present, they are actively hiring Emirati graduates, diploma holders, and HSC pass-outs, whether they are experienced or freshers.

This recruitment drive is specifically for one of the largest telecom service providers in the UAE. The company offers competitive salaries ranging from Dh4,500 to Dh8,900, along with NAFIS (National Health Insurance Scheme) and pension benefits. The available positions are located across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Al Ain, and Sharjah.

If you are a mechanical, electrical, telecommunication, or IT engineer or a diploma holder in any of these fields, this is an excellent opportunity for you to join a prominent organisation to accelerate your career to the next level.

The recruitment drive will take place on June 6, starting from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. The venue for the event is the Conrad Hotel, conveniently located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the World Trade Center area of Dubai. (Next to World Trade Center Metro Station)

You can find the exact location on Google Maps using the following link: Google Maps link.

Walk in for the interview to take the first step towards a bright future. Find out more here.

Watch our latest Emiratisation event highlights here.

Candidates can call +971 4 358 8500 or drop an email at info@tascoutsorucing.com for any queries regarding the interview drive.