Join TASC Outsourcing's biggest Emirati recruitment drive

High profile delegation from Iran’s Tehran University of Medical Sciences visits Thumbay Medicity
The visit aimed to create an opportunity for meaningful interaction and establish the foundation for long-term collaborations in knowledge sharing
TASC Outsourcing is proud to announce one of the biggest recruitment drives for Emirati hiring. This initiative aims to support the Emiratization target by facilitating the recruitment of UAE nationals. With only 25 days remaining to achieve the half-yearly Emiratization goal, TASC Outsourcing is ready to assist organisations in the UAE to achieve their Emirati hiring goals.
Benefiting from an extensive internal talent pool of over 5,000 Emirati professionals, TASC Outsourcing as one of the leading staffing companies in the Middle East, is well-equipped to expedite your hiring and onboarding process.
At present, they are actively hiring Emirati graduates, diploma holders, and HSC pass-outs, whether they are experienced or freshers.
This recruitment drive is specifically for one of the largest telecom service providers in the UAE. The company offers competitive salaries ranging from Dh4,500 to Dh8,900, along with NAFIS (National Health Insurance Scheme) and pension benefits. The available positions are located across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Al Ain, and Sharjah.
If you are a mechanical, electrical, telecommunication, or IT engineer or a diploma holder in any of these fields, this is an excellent opportunity for you to join a prominent organisation to accelerate your career to the next level.
The recruitment drive will take place on June 6, starting from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. The venue for the event is the Conrad Hotel, conveniently located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the World Trade Center area of Dubai. (Next to World Trade Center Metro Station)
You can find the exact location on Google Maps using the following link: Google Maps link.
Walk in for the interview to take the first step towards a bright future. Find out more here.
Watch our latest Emiratisation event highlights here.
Candidates can call +971 4 358 8500 or drop an email at info@tascoutsorucing.com for any queries regarding the interview drive.
Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions is all set to host its Eid Show with new and exclusive designers showcasing traditional, western and Fusion collections on June 3 at Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La Dubai.
The leading women community in Dubai is hosting Season 3 of IWD awards 2023 to celebrate Indian women in September 2023.
Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has won a major legal battle against brand impersonation in Islamabad, Pakistan.
AVY Foods, (a division of Next Information Systems Private Limited), an India-based company part of Sri Krishna Group, has signed an agreement to open 20 FiLLi stores in Tamil Nadu
, the world’s leading learning company, has today received approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for PTE Academic to be accepted for all SDS (Student Direct Stream) applications.
Abbey’s Productions continues to achieve consecutive success by producing television series admired and watched by millions of viewers in the Arab world
The newly launched Hajj Collection is the ideal solution for anyone seeking footwear that combines convenience and comfort during their Hajj journey