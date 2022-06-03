Jamie Koufos and Ryan Buttigieg list three things we must rethink in the post-pandemic world

Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM

Covid-19 changed our lives. The pandemic upended society on a global level and created an abnormal new normal. Like countless others, Jamie Koufos and Ryan Buttigieg share that they had to make significant adjustments to adapt to the post-pandemic life. Here are three things they had to unlearn to thrive in the aftermath of this monumental shift.

Ignoring mental health

Koufos and Buttigieg feel that mental health is severely overlooked. After all, it is part of overall wellness combined with physical and emotional health. "Conditions like depression and anxiety have spiked during the pandemic. This is not a surprise considering society has had to endure isolation and worry about catching Covid-19o. Mental health should not be a taboo subject, especially now," shares Koufos. "Not getting help will make it that much worse, and that is a bad option even during the best of times," believes Buttigieg. They encourage people to seek assistance even if they have a slight case of the blues because it could be much more than that.

Fully stocked shelves

One of the biggest problems Koufos and Buttigieg have faced are supply chain issues. They fully understand that the world is feeling the impact, but it is especially challenging when it comes to business. "Bare shelves at grocery stores are unnerving enough, much less not being able to get even the smallest components to run a company," opines Koufos. Both of them have spoken to many people who have had to make considerable adjustments whether they offer products and/or services to keep their companies afloat. "The silver lining in this is, it has prompted innovation, and organisations are learning crucial lessons," says Buttigieg.

Face-to-face communication as the only mode

Meeting in person has long been heralded as the gold standard in business communication. Sadly, this is one of the biggest areas that have been affected by the pandemic. Koufos puts tremendous value on these one-on-one meetings, and he has been faced with the challenge of keeping that personal touch during these times. "Tools like Facetime and Zoom somewhat help, but there is still a missing link," says Koufos. Both have tried to fill this with exceptional communication and service. "It was already a hallmark for us, but now, we have expanded upon it even further," shares Buttigieg. Though Buttigieg and Koufos feel they are as close to the in-person level as possible, these mavens insist on leveraging their interpersonal skills to make the best out of every client interaction, even when done online.

The pandemic did change society, but it has taught us how to adjust for said change. Koufos and Buttigieg have always seen the value in thinking outside the box and hope the new normal will open doors for long-overdue innovation.